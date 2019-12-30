Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The CHP says a 39-year-old man died after crashing into a tree off Interstate 80 near Blue Canyon on Monday.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday after the driver was reportedly driving at high speeds, using all lanes and the center median to pass traffic on eastbound I-80. The CHP says the driver was in the median when he lost control and went off the roadway, colliding with a tree.
The Placerville man was pronounced dead at the scene. An air ambulance did land on the freeway, forcing a road closure for approximately 20 minutes.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators said DUI does not appear to be a factor.