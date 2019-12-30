SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The deadline to file a fire claim against PG&E is Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Residents affected by the Wine Country fires and Camp Fire in 2017 and 2018 can submit their claims as part of the utility’s bankruptcy process. Any person or entity that believes money is owed to them by PG&E for loss or injury from the fires must file a “proof of claim” by Tuesday.
Claims can be filed online here, at PG&E Claim Service Centers, or by mail, but they must be received by the deadline to be valid.
The original deadline was October 21, but the company extended it to the last day of the year.
The following claim service centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
- 350 Salem Street, Chico, CA 95928
- 231 “D” Street, Marysville, CA 95901
- 1850 Soscol Avenue, Suite 105, Napa, CA 94559
- 1567 Huntoon Street, Oroville, CA 95965
- 3600 Meadow View Road, Redding, CA 96002
- 111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Anyone affected by the following fires can file a claim: 37, Adobe, Atlas, Blue, Butte, Camp, Cascade, Cherokee, Ghost Ship, Honey, La Porte, Lobo, Maacama, McCourtney, Norrbom, Nuns, Partrick, Pocket, Point, Pressley, Pythian (a.k.a. Oakmont), Redwood, Sullivan, Sulphur and Tubbs.