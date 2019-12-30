



RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A Rio Linda family is struggling after a car crash and being targeted by thieves.

Two family members remain in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center after a serious car crash several weeks ago at Arden and Watt Avenue sent five of them to the hospital.

Now, Olga Evans is outraged.

“It’s really tough,” Evans said. “I need help, I just don’t know what to do.”

Her niece has ten fractured ribs and a broken pelvis, and Evans’ four-year-old daughter suffered a brain injury and a broken femur.

“I have been here the whole time, back and forth to check on the property,” she said.

READ: Passenger Ejected From Vehicle, Killed In Rollover Crash On Sunset Avenue

Evans says while she has been caring for her family, her Claire Avenue home has been repeatedly broken into and two cars were stolen, despite locks on the gates.

“There was another car blocking the vehicle so they went and ripped the gate off, was able to move a vehicle, to steal a vehicle, so they had to have a tow truck,” Evans said. “I mean, no one’s seen nothing? This is ridiculous.”

She has filed two police reports and officers have been out to the house, but so far no arrests.

“I am just asking now, reaching out to my community, I know someone had to see something,” she said.

She says she has been unable to work during this time and as a result has listed her home to help pay for what she says will be well over a million dollars in medical bills.

“I am just going to have to take care of them and support them, and right now I just don’t have the money,” Evans said.

If you know anything about these crimes, please call the Sacramento Police Department.