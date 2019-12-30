STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two women are under arrest after a boat was stolen from the Disappointment Slough near Stockton, police say.
A vessel was taken recently from the slough, near Paradise Point, according to the Stockton Police Department. Then on Sunday, police say they responded in the Delta to investigate a call about two suspicious women.
Officers soon found two women with a silver aluminum boat. Stolen property was inside the boat and the pair – 28-year-old Kaili Garrett and 23-year-old Marcela Martinez – were arrested.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office had also been investigating the theft of a 47’ SeaRay yacht named the “Seaduction” over the weekend. Deputies say they found that vessel while helping investigate the other boat theft that resulted in the two arrests.
However, investigators say it’s unclear if Garrett and Martinez are connected to the theft of the “Seaduction.”