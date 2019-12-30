  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of people in south Sacramento woke up on Monday morning to no power after an SUV slammed into a power pole overnight.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Stockton Boulevard near Parker Avenue just before 2 a.m.

It caused an initial outage to over 8,000 SMUD customers. As of 6:30 a.m., that number is now down to 364.

SMUD reports that power for those customers may not be turned back on until around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

