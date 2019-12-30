  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A couple of guns are now off the street in Stockton after a chase that quickly ended in a crash over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night. Stockton police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle near Hammer Lane and Lan Arc. It came to a stop, but took off just as officers tried to contact the driver.

It then blew through the Hammer and West lanes intersection and crashed into a car, hit the center median, then rolled over.

Two people inside the car then tried to run off. The driver – 19-year-old Andy Le – was arrested, while a passenger is still on the run.

Officers later found a loaded AR pistol in the passenger compartment of the crashed car, and a shotgun with ammunition in the trunk.

Le was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges after first being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

