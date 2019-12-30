PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect stole a vehicle with two children inside Monday evening near Thunder Valley Casino, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s office.
The stolen vehicle was abandoned about an eighth of a mile from where it was taken with the children safe inside.
Deputies say the suspect took off on foot, prompting agencies to put up a perimeter to search for the suspect. The suspect search is still ongoing.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Angela Musallam says the suspect is believed to be on foot near Athens Boulevard and Industrial Avenue. He is described as a white male adult with blonde hair and a short goatee. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt with a red collar.
