Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Among the new California laws taking effect come 2020, convicted felons will now be allowed to serve on juries.
Supporters who pushed for the bill to become law argue that this will make for fairer trials for people of color by expanding the jury pool.
The writer of the bill, Sen. Nancy Skinner, says it is almost impossible for black men to get a jury of their peers.
The law excludes felons who are registered sex offenders.
More than 20 other states have similar laws on the books.