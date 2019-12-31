Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting after bullet holes were found in an Elk Grove apartment building Tuesday morning.
The scene was along the 9200 block of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Elk Grove police say officers originally responded to the area around 1 a.m. to investigate a report about shots being fired. Officers, at the time, didn’t find any signs that shots were fired.
However, around 8 a.m., police say they got another call where someone reported finding bullet holes in an apartment building.
No injuries have been reported.
Crime scene investigators have processed the scene and the case is still active.