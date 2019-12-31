FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police are thanking a Fairfield resident’s surveillance cameras with helping officers catch a burglary suspect within hours of the crime.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday along the 2000 block of Cormorant Drive.
Fairfield police say a resident called to report that his alarm system was warning him that a burglar had gotten into his house. Officers were at the home within two minutes, but the suspect had gotten away.
Still, armed with surveillance photos of the suspect, an officer who originally responded to investigate the burglary spotted a familiar face a couple hours later.
The suspect, 38-year-old Marcos Olague, was soon arrested.
Olague has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing charges of residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and vandalism.