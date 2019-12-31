SACRAMENTO (CBSSF) – Californians will face more than a thousand new laws in 2020, including several significant laws affecting their safety, health, children’s education, and finances.

GUN SAFETY

State lawmakers expanded California’s so-called, ‘red flag’ law enabling teachers, administrators, employers and employees to ask a judge to remove guns from someone they fear is a risk to themselves and others.

“There’s just too many guns out there and too little control,” said Purcell Sanders in downtown San Jose. “Especially in the case of the elderly or people who might be mentally ill. There needs to be some checks and balances for that.”

The new gun violence restraining order law, however, won’t take effect until September, after the rules for the new court process have been hammered out.

DATA PRIVACY

Governor Gavin Newsom also signed a sweeping data privacy law meant to curb abuses by tech firms like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram, and others. The law allows California consumers to opt out of information sharing and the right to request that tech companies delete their personal information. Actual enforcement of the new law isn’t expected until mid-year when guidelines have been drafted for tech companies.

“The reality is they did the law without actually explaining to the companies how to make it happen. So, the actual rules of what the companies have to do are being drafted now,” said tech analyst Tim Bajarin.

HEALTH INSURANCE

Californians will be required to have health insurance in the new year. It’s a state individual mandate. Health insurance was a federal requirement under the Affordable Care Act until Congress nixed the requirement. Californians without health insurance will be hit with fines on their 2021 taxes.

EDUCATION REFORM

State lawmakers passed an education reform bill that prevents schools from suspending students for “disruptive” or “willfully defiant” behavior in class. Supporters of the bill say suspensions often do not curb disruptive classroom behavior or prepare a student to return to class ready to learn.

“We would rather have them learn from their mistakes, stay on campus, continue their education rather than just sending them home,” said Dane Caldwell-Holden, Director of Student Services at the San Jose Unified School District.