RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The latest on a SWAT situation in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning:
6:47 a.m.
Authorities say the suspect is in custody after a SWAT team deployed gas into the vehicle the suspect had barricaded himself in.
The suspect was naked when he was taken into custody, deputies say.
Traffic in the area will be opening back up shortly.
6:20 a.m.
A SWAT team is on scene after a police chase ends with the suspect refusing to get out of the car in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning.
The scene is at the ARCO gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Road.
Sacramento police say it started as a traffic stop in the Meadowview area around 2:30 a.m.
The suspect led police on a chase that ended at the Rancho Cordova gas station.
Officers say the suspect barricaded himself inside the car and is refusing to get out. They do not think he is armed at this time.
Expect a large law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.