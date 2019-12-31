



Unsuspecting guests at a Sacramento hotel might be in for more than they bargained for New Year’s Eve.

A large swingers party at the Hilton Doubletree is generating support and outrage on social media. Roughly 800 people were expected to attend the party Tuesday night. The event advertised a dungeon and adult play areas.

“My husband and I are swingers. That’s what keeps us coming back. It’s a lifestyle we enjoy and we’ve made a lot of great friends here and it’s a blast,” said April Walton, who is attending the event.

Walton said she’s aware some of the guests here have concerns, but she thinks they shouldn’t worry about it.

“I get it; people have kids but the event is in a secluded area and anything that does go on — it’s not in the public,” Walton said.

She said this event has been going on for years at the Doubletree and requires a formal dress code and ID at the door.

Some people on social media said they were shocked this type of event exists. But people CBS13 talked to at Arden Fair Mall Tuesday night think families staying at the hotel could easily avoid the event if they wanted to.

“I’ve been to that hotel and the hotel rooms are not next to the ballroom. It’s not like they’re mixing it up,” said Meg Burnette.

A hotel manager would not answer questions but did make a statement saying “We take the comfort and privacy of our guests very seriously. Utmost care is taken to assure there is no disruption to other guests, including additional security.”

“You have to be a little bit open-minded. We are in California and people are a little bit more open-minded and easy-going here,” said Danielle Privett, a mom.

The hotel manager also said that he understands if a guest feels the need to cancel their reservation and that the hotel will accommodate that person to the best of their ability.