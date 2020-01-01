SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The former NBA commissioner who helped keep the Kings in Sacramento has passed away.

David Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago that required emergency surgery.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Stern had died. His wife, Dianne, and their family were at Stern’s bedside.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver statement regarding the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern pic.twitter.com/aW4WbxFQED — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2020

“Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work,” said current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement on Stern’s passing.

For his part in helping Sacramento keep the Kings, the team honored Stern by making the address of the new Golden 1 Center 500 David J. Stern Walk.

Kings Statement on the Passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern pic.twitter.com/FSsnK0mXeY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 1, 2020

“David will always be remembered as Superman in Sacramento,” said Kings owner Vivek Ranadive in a statement on Stern’s passing. “His impact on the league will leave a lasting imprint around the world and his fierce support of the team and this community is the reason why the Kings stayed in Sacramento.”

Stern served as NBA Commissioner from 1984 to 2014.

He was 77 years old.