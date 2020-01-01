



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s a fare freeze. Some Sacramento-area Uber and Lyft drivers are saying they’re not getting paid.

They fear the company has frozen payments from riders, including some big bucks earned driving on New Year’s Eve. We spoke with some drivers about trying to get their money back.

“I know there’s a lot of other people in this position,” said a driver.

We spoke with two area rideshare drivers who say they are owed more than $500 in rideshare money each.

“As soon as we log off, we’re supposed to be paid,” said one driver.

These women, Darlene and Lily, didn’t want to show their faces on camera after rumors circulated that Uber and Lyft were banning drivers who spoke to the media.

“They’ve been deactivated and no longer can drive for Uber or Lyft because they have spoken out. That’s why I don’t want people to know who I am right now,” said Darlene.

She says thousands of drivers across the country have taken to social media to try to get answers from the company on why there is a freeze on getting paid.

“There’s a lot of drivers from coast to coast talking about the exact same problem, not with just Lyft, but with Uber also. So there’s millions of dollars of our money just floating around right now,” said Darlene.

These drivers wonder how both apps could be experiencing the same problem at the same time. They worry this could be retaliation for Assembly Bill (AB) 5 , which went into effect today. It aims to protect rideshare drivers from labor laws.

“We’re starting to wonder if they haven’t teamed up on some level and are playing the game together,” said Darlene.

On Monday, Uber and Postmates joined two contractors working for rideshare apps and filed a lawsuit against the state of California, calling AB 5 unconstitutional.

“Now, of course, they’re going to do a lawsuit; they’re getting rich off of us,” said Darlene.

We’ve reached out to both Uber and Lyft but haven’t heard back yet. Offices may be closed because of the holiday.