ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Firefighters have contained a structure fire at a Roseville apartment building Wednesday morning.
The scene is in the Los Ceritos/Roseville Heights neighborhood.
This morning at 9:48 a.m., Roseville Fire responded to a structure fire at a multi family apartment Firefighters arrived on scene and found fire and heavy smoke coming from one unit. A quick fire attack extinguished the fire and limited the fire damage to the room of origin. pic.twitter.com/wPTy34d0BC
— Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) January 1, 2020
An apartment building was the site of the fire. When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from one unit.
Thanks to quick work, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it started.
Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear.
Parts of Main Street have been closed off as fire personnel deal with the incident.