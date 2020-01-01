STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officials say the homicide rate remained virtually unchanged in San Joaquin County this past year.
End of the year numbers were released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. There were 52 homicides recorded in the county in 2019 – the exact same number as recorded in 2018, officials say.
Homicides peaked in San Joaquin County in 2012, but have since fallen by 42 percent.
Stockton saw 34 homicides in 2019, one more than they saw in 2018. Still, the DA’s office notes that 2019’s number meant Stockton was continuing to keep its murder rate down.
The DA’s office says 80 percent of the homicides in 2019 were gun-related.
Officials are crediting the combined efforts of the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice with helping keep the homicide rate down. The DA’s office is also thanking Stockton Crime Stoppers with enabling people to provide tips discreetly.