DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police have released new information and body camera video from the officer-involved shooting on Dec. 19.
A mother and son both died in the incident after police say a domestic call led to the officer-involved shooting. As police entered the family’s home on Avocet Avenue, they found the son, Christopher Gray, 29, wielding a knife with his mother, Carol Gray, 62, under a sheet in the home.
The incident began around 3:41 a.m. when police say Carol Gray called 911, saying her son was being verbally aggressive and making non-specific threats. Police say the call ended with “what sounded like a physical altercation.”
READ MORE: Mother, Son Dead In Davis After Domestic Dispute Leads To Officer-Involved Shooting
Approximately seven minutes later, five officers arrived at Gray’s residence and said they could see Carol Gray under the sheet through the front window. Once inside, Christopher Gray reportedly advanced at the officers with a knife, prompting three officers to shoot at him.
Both mother and son were declared dead at the scene. Though Carol Gray’s official cause of death has not been determined, officers are investigating it as a homicide.
The three officers who fired their weapons were identified as Corporal Alex Torres; 7 ½ years of experience, Officer Ben Adams; 15 ½ years of experience, and Officer Francisco Talavera; 14 ½ years of experience. They have all returned to regular duty after being placed on administrative leave.
The West Sacramento Police Department and the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting to determine if the officers used “reasonably necessary deadly force” in the incident. Their completed investigation will be turned over to the DA’s office for review.
A link to the body camera video files can be found here and here. Warning: the footage is violent and may be disturbing to some viewers.