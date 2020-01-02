Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A 72-year-old woman was arrested after police say she tried to drive her car through the doors of two Elk Grove businesses Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. along the 3400 block of Laguna Boulevard.
Elk Grove police say the woman’s motive for trying to smash the doors is unclear.
Both the Local Burger restaurant and CaliGlo Indoor Entertainment locations were damaged.
The woman has been identified as 72-year-old Jaki Walker. She has been arrested and is facing vandalism charges.