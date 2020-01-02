Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The Amador County Sheriff’s office said a man and woman were found dead in a Pioneer home on Jan. 1.
The sheriff’s office said around 10:47 p.m. it received a call that a 16-year-old girl came home and discovered her mother and step-father deceased at 28291 Rolling Hills Road.
READ: Amador County Homicide Suspect Arrested In North Tahoe Area
Deputies say the pair appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators took over the investigation.
The sheriff’s office says there are no outstanding suspects at this time. Investigators did recover a firearm from the residence.
The victims have not yet been identified.