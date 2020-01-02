



PINE GROVE (CBS13) — A gruesome murder is perplexing neighbors in a quiet Amador County town.

Deputies said an Amador County man accused of killing his own father was arrested in Nevada on Thursday. He reportedly left behind a horrifying scene at the family home and his father’s body still has not been found.

The manhunt for 20-year-old Sean Purdy may be over, but detectives still have a lot of questions to answer. Neighbors said the suspect’s father, Lance Purdy, was a good man. They said he was a coach and member of a local church.

“When you stop and think that’s what’s happening over there, that’s terrifying,” said a neighbor who wanted her identity protected for privacy reasons.

On Thursday evening, several people could be seen scrubbing and cleaning the Purdy home on Kevkie Court.

“I could never imagine dealing with something like that. At that point, it’s almost like losing two family members, and how to learn to move through that and heal through that,” the neighbor said.

READ: Rocklin Man Held For Alleged Northern California Highway Rampage

Deputies were called to the home just before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. A woman had not heard from her husband, Lance Purdy after he had gone to check on their son, Sean, at the home.

A neighbor saw Sean quickly leave the house, then discovered a large amount of blood inside. That prompted a manhunt for Sean, but deputies told neighbors there was no immediate danger.

“That made me feel safe. But obviously I went to bed with my doors locked just because there was so much uncertainty,” the neighbor said.

Hours later, Purdy was tracked down and arrested more than a hundred miles away in Nevada.

ALSO: Sheriff: 16-Year-Old Finds Mother, Step-Father Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

“We’ve kept our presence, we’ve kept our eyes on the entrances and exits,” said Bob Harmon, a public information officer for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have not said why Sean Purdy did this. And now a wife and mother is left to wonder.

“I am praying hard for her and I really hope that through this she finds feeling and she has peace,” the neighbor said.

Sean Purdy is being held across state lines but at some point he will be brought back here to Amador County to face a murder charge.