EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Thursday was the first official snow survey of the season.
According to the National Weather Service, the snowpack across the state is normal for this time of year. The Department of Water Resources says the survey recorded 33.5 inches of snow and a snow water equivalent of 11 inches, 97% of the average for the Phillips Station location.
The DWR uses the snow water equivalent measurement to provide a forecast of the spring runoff.
Electronic readings from throughout the state show the snowpack is 90% of the January 2 average, the DWR said. Traditionally, California receives three-quarters of its annual precipitation between December and February.
This was the first of five major snow surveys this year.