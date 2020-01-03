AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The Amador County Sheriff’s office will spend the weekend looking for the man believed to have been killed by his own son.
Officials say they will be searching for Lance Purdy’s body in several locations around the county on Saturday. Residents are advised to avoid the area if they see Search & Rescue team members in their bright yellow uniforms.
Investigators were called to a home in Pine Grove on New Year’s Day after a woman reported not hearing from her husband. He had gone home to check on their son, Sean.
A neighbor reported seeing Sean Purdy quickly leave the house and discovered a large amount of blood inside, but a body was not located.
Following a manhunt Thursday, Sean Purdy was arrested across the state line in Nevada. He was taken into custody in Washoe County and will eventually be brought back to Amador County to face a murder charge.