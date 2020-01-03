  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mercedes-Benz


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s a classic Mercedes-Benz convertible roadster that had seen better days – much of its light blue body was rusted over, its interior torn and its seats ripped and moldy. But it still sold recently for a tidy $800,000.

(credit: Beverly Hills Car Club)

The 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster was found recently and put up for sale by the Beverly Hills Car Club, which says its light blue color with light blue interior is just one of 101 examples of the vehicle ordered.

READ MORE ON CBSLA.COM

Comments

Leave a Reply