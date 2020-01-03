Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s a classic Mercedes-Benz convertible roadster that had seen better days – much of its light blue body was rusted over, its interior torn and its seats ripped and moldy. But it still sold recently for a tidy $800,000.
The 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster was found recently and put up for sale by the Beverly Hills Car Club, which says its light blue color with light blue interior is just one of 101 examples of the vehicle ordered.