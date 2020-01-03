Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a crash that left a car upside down in a south Sacramento neighborhood on Friday morning.
The scene is on Masters Street at Laguna Vega Drive, off of Bruceville Road.
Unusual to see a neighborhood rollover accident. 2 cars involved, Masters Street & Laguna Vega Dr. In Elk Grove. #gooddaysac #gooddaytraffic @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/A8hJNFfGFv
— Scott Zentner (@cameraguyscottz) January 3, 2020
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to it – or how it caused one of the cars to flip over.
No injuries have been reported.