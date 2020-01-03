  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a crash that left a car upside down in a south Sacramento neighborhood on Friday morning.

The scene is on Masters Street at Laguna Vega Drive, off of Bruceville Road.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to it – or how it caused one of the cars to flip over.

No injuries have been reported.

 

