9:59 a.m. UPDATE: Sacramento police say the woman has returned home safely.

Previous story below:

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a missing woman considered at-risk due to health concerns.

Virginia Guillen was last seen in the North Sacramento area Thursday night. Police say she is known to frequent the Northgate Boulevard corridor.

Guillen was wearing a brown t-shirt and brown sweatpants when she was last seen.

Her primary language is Spanish. She is considered at-risk due to health reasons and she has schizophrenia, police say.

Anyone who sees Guillen is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.

