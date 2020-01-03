ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is accused of stealing industrial cables from a Roseville building on New Year’s Eve.
The incident happened along the 9700 block of Sierra College Boulevard.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded that night to investigate an emergency alarm activation. A deputy the spotted a man leaving the area carrying what looked like industrial cables.
Deputies say the man ran off into a nearby neighborhood when they tried to confront him.
A perimeter was soon set up in the area by Placer County deputies and Roseville police officers.
Eventually, with the help of a California Highway Patrol K9 aircraft and K9 units, the suspect was found hiding up in a tree and arrested.
The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Fair Oaks resident James Fuchs. He’s accused of stealing over $300 worth of cables.