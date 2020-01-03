



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 16,000 anime lovers are expected at the SacAnime Convention this weekend.

It’s the first year the event is being held at Cal Expo. It’s usually at the Sacramento Convention Center but that is under construction. Even with fewer people, this year doesn’t disappoint. It’s a party like no other.

“I love all the people and everyone is so nice and you just feel so welcome here and everyone is so creative,” Christa Frye said.

From your favorite superheroes to your favorite anime characters, convention attendees say dressing up is part of the fun.

“It’s like Halloween any time of the year. And it’s the best!”

Hundreds of vendors set up at Cal Expo for SacAnime.

Swipe through pictures from the convention on Friday below:























“I have everything from Steel Pot and Fallout to creepy home decor,” Fred Jeska said.

There were costume makers and anime stars in attendance. Voice actor Michelle Ruff says interacting with fans is very rewarding.

Ruff said, “When they actually get to connect the face with the character of somebody they love, it completes the cycle for them and it makes it even more special…and special for me too.”

The event is a big draw from all over the area. One family came up from Mountain House.

“I was the one who wanted to go, I am basically just dragging them along,” said a 13-year-old.

Another trio met during the 2017 Santa Rosa fires and forged a friendship.

Kyle Baxter said, “So we started doing a lot of cosplay at shelters. I was Spider-Man, he was Captian America and he was Deadpool, and we would go around and trying to make sure everyone was happy. And then ever since that, we have nerded out more and more.”

The more outlandish and out of this world, the more fun everyone seems to have.

For more information about the convention, visit their website.