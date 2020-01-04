Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A group of nearly 100 anti-war protestors marched through the streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday just days after a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on Thursday.
Sacramento police said the event started at 4 p.m. and was a peaceful protest with no arrests or incidents.
The protesters spent some time near the Golden 1 Center just before 6 p.m. and remained actively moving through the downtown area. As of 6:30 p.m., the protest has ended.
The drone strike has sparked fears the action could lead to a war between Iran and the United States.