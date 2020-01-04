Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police arrested a man accused of hitting another man with an ax Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. on the 500 block of North Stockton Street.
Police said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old John Sutherland, was involved in an argument with a male victim, 33. During the argument, Sutherland hit the victim with an ax, police said.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Sutherland was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.