  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMLARRY KING SPECIAL REPORT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A crash is causing major delays on Highway 99 in Elk Grove.

Caltrans announced on Twitter at 11:17 p.m. that all northbound lanes of the highway at Laguna Boulevard are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

At this time, it is unclear how many people and vehicles were involved in the crash.

More details to come.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply