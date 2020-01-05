Check Out The Newest Businesses To Launch In SacramentoInterested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Sacramento? Here's a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut recently around town.

Sacramento's 5 Favorite Cafes (That Won't Break The Bank)Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Sacramento's 5 Best Spots To Score Soups, Without Breaking The BankLooking for the best affordable soup hot spots in Sacramento? Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city in your price range, with ratings, photos and more.

Best Places To See New Year's Eve Fireworks In SacramentoStart the new year with a bang in Sacramento with fireworks, fine dining in one of America's best restaurants, champagne, casino night, cruises and overnight stays aboard an authentic riverboat or in a gorgeous, intimate bed and breakfast inn.

Best Places For Last-Minute Gifts In SacramentoLast-minute gifts are a snap at these Sacramento shops.

5 Course Christmas Dinner Recipes For Your Big Get TogetherWant something fresh on your plate this Christmas? Try this 5 course meal and send your guests home full of more than just holiday spirit!