California's Oldest Weekly Newspaper Saved From Folding
The Mountain Messenger Newspaper has been continuously published in Sierra County since 1853.
Fifth Suspect Arrested In Violent Modesto Robberies
A fifth suspect is behind bars in a pair of violent robberies in Modesto.
Community Gathers To Remember 16-Year-Old Killed In West Sacramento Shooting
A shattered community gathered with family and friends of a 16-year-old shooting victim to show solidarity in grief during a memorial on the Clarksburg trail Monday evening.
Judge May Decide If 16-Year-Old Homicide Suspects Will Be Tried As Adults
California law might play into charges for the teens accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in West Sacramento over the weekend.
Evening Forecast - Jan. 5, 2020
A few showers are expected throughout the week.
6 hours ago
49er Faithful Amped Up For 1st Playoff Game At Levi's Stadium
Excitement is building among the 49er Faithful as the team prepares for its first playoff game at Levi’s Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday.
Fox, Hield Score 21 Apiece As Kings Beat Warriors 111-98
De'Aaron Fox had 21 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield also scored 21 and the Sacramento Kings thumped the Golden State Warriors 111-98 on Monday night.
Redick's Layup Lifts Pelicans Over Kings 117-115
JJ Redick’s driving layup with 1.1 seconds remaining lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
Sherman Tells Contract Critics 'I Keep All The Receipts'
The bet Richard Sherman placed on himself when he personally negotiated a free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers that included significant incentive clauses is paying off in a big way.
Check Out The Newest Businesses To Launch In Sacramento
Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Sacramento? Here's a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut recently around town.
Sacramento's 5 Favorite Cafes (That Won't Break The Bank)
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
Sacramento's 5 Best Spots To Score Soups, Without Breaking The Bank
Looking for the best affordable soup hot spots in Sacramento? Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city in your price range, with ratings, photos and more.
Best Places To See New Year's Eve Fireworks In Sacramento
Start the new year with a bang in Sacramento with fireworks, fine dining in one of America's best restaurants, champagne, casino night, cruises and overnight stays aboard an authentic riverboat or in a gorgeous, intimate bed and breakfast inn.
Best Places For Last-Minute Gifts In Sacramento
Last-minute gifts are a snap at these Sacramento shops.
5 Course Christmas Dinner Recipes For Your Big Get Together
Want something fresh on your plate this Christmas? Try this 5 course meal and send your guests home full of more than just holiday spirit!
Jim-Denny's Diner Closing After 85 Years In Business
A Sacramento staple, Jim-Denny's Diner, will be closing at the end of the month after 85 years of business.
25 minutes ago
Sac Republic FC Welcomes Back Rodrigo Lopez
The Republic welcomed back one of its legends on Monday, re-introducing Rodrigo Lopez after re-signing the man who led the then expansion team to a USL title in 2014.
28 minutes ago
Fifth Suspect Arrested In Pair Of Violent Robberies
A fifth suspect is behind bars in a pair of violent robberies in Modesto.
1 hour ago
California's Oldest Weekly Paper Saved
California’s oldest weekly newspaper, on the verge of folding, has been saved.
1 hour ago
Memorial For Slain West Sacramento Teen
A shattered community gathered with family and friends of a 16-year-old shooting victim to show solidarity in grief during a memorial on the Clarksburg trail Monday evening.
1 hour ago
49er Faithful Amped Up For 1st Playoff Game At Levi's Stadium
January 6, 2020 at 10:57 pm
January 6, 2020 at 10:57 pm
