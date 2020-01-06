



DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Last week, neighbors in Del Paso Heights received a flyer from the Sacramento Police Department confirming the worst fear for some people in Sacramento.

Convicted sex offender Dariel Shazier is moving into a home in Del Paso Heights.

“I didn’t actually believe it in the beginning. I just thought it was a joke,” Naomi Turner, who lives in Del Paso Heights, said.

“Now, we got a sex offender that we know nothing about. He isn’t a part of our community. Send him back where he was,” Marva King, who lives in Del Paso Heights, said. “For him not to have ties, I don’t understand at all how they are going to move someone as violent as he is in our neighborhood.”

Shazier was convicted on multiple sex crimes involving minors in Santa Clara County. After serving time, he will be released from a state mental hospital in Fresno County to live in Del Paso Heights.

As CBS13 reported back in August the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office tried to stop his relocation, but a judge ruled otherwise. Afterward, a spokesperson from the District Attorney’s Office told CBS13 that staff, “evaluated other legal avenues to prevent the placement and have concluded that an appeal of the order would be futile.”

The police department told CBS13 fliers from its SAFE team are standard procedure to let a given community know that a convicted sex offender is moving to their area.

“Well, I was concerned with why here?” Lynn Reid said. “What do they expect for us to do? You know monitor him or what’s going to be the steps or what precautions should we take?”

Police say Shazier is not on parole because he’s already served his time. A department spokesperson said Shazier will be monitored 24 hours a day by the outpatient provider, not the police. The California State Department of Hospitals told CBS13 it is unable to release the date of a placement due to privacy laws.

It told us in a statement that, “the level of surveillance is continuously evaluated based on the patient’s behavior and improvements. The use of surveillance does not change other requirements on the patient. The patient is always required to wear a GPS monitor. The patient’s home or living unit is subject to unannounced searches. The patient must report to in-person meetings, submit to polygraph exams, drug tests and other examinations. Any failure to follow the rules regarding treatment, drug screening, surveillance and examinations may result in a return to a state hospital.”

Many residents in the Del Paso Heights area said one of their concerns with Shazier moving to the area is his proximity to children in the surrounding neighborhoods.