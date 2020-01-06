AUBURN (CBS13) — A Pittsburg man was arrested on six counts of burglary in Auburn this weekend in connection to multiple car burglaries.
Auburn police say officers responded to eight of car burglaries on Saturday afternoon in the city of Auburn. Two detectives investigating the burglaries obtained a suspect and suspect vehicle description that led a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy to pull over and detain a suspect.
READ: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Identify Burglary Suspects
Investigators say items stolen from the car burglaries were found inside the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect, 34-year-old Charles Mosley, was arrested on six counts of burglary and two counts of possessing stolen property. He is being held at the Placer County Jail in Auburn on $1.3 million bail.
Police say Mosley was also on probation.