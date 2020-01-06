



RIO VISTA (CBS13) — The Rio Vista Police Department is in desperate need of officers after a year full of chaotic turnover.

The county and city leaders are considering a roughly $2.5 million plan that would bring in help from the Solano County Sheriff’s Department. As it stands right now, almost every officer currently on the Rio Vista police force intends to take a job elsewhere.

The Rio Vista city manager said all of the officers leaving the department are expected to accept new jobs next month with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. After training, those very officers could be back patrolling the streets in Rio Vista.

People in Rio Vista told CBS13 they just want to see some consistency in their local police force. City officials said the new plan would mean hiring twelve sheriff’s deputies to fill open spots on the city’s force.

“I believe that this is a good model that we have. I believe they are going to be staffed sufficiently and we’ll have seasoned, trained deputy sheriffs out here,” said Captain Rustin Banks, interim Rio Vista Police Chief.

Captain Banks has been running the Rio Vista Police department since September. The city had just lost its police chief and a commanding officer, part of what triggered a request for help from the county.

But troubles arose months before that. In May last year, the department faced scrutiny for bodycam footage showing an officer body-slamming a woman after a traffic stop. The department has also faced multiple use of force and hostile work environment complaints.

If approved, this contract between the city and Solano County would last until January 2021.

Rio Vista Resident Tony Carvalho said he’s looking forward to giving the sheriff’s office a chance but hopes for a local police force again.

“We want to make sure that the people who are protecting us are also living around the community too so it’s kind of nice to have a local police force,” he said.