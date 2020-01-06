  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blondie, BottleRock Napa, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks


NAPA (CBS SF) — Veteran female rockers Stevie Nicks and Blondie will be joined by rising country star Maren Morris among the headliners for the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival announced Monday.

Also joining them in the lineup for the festival which spans May 22-24 will be Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Dave Matthews Band, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Tickets for the annual event got on sale Tuesday. Three-day passes for the event range in price from $359 to $4,350.

READ MORE on CBS SF.COM

https://youtu.be/QvzvEseg-lI

Comments

Leave a Reply