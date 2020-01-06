MODESTO (CBS13) — A fifth suspect is behind bars in a pair of violent robberies in Modesto.
Police say 18-year-old Nathan Un was arrested on robbery and assault charges on Sunday.
One of the incidents was caught on a surveillance camera outside an ampm gas station. The victim can be seen getting punched in the face and dragged out of his car. Police say the suspects then stole items from his pockets before taking off from the scene.
WATCH: Caught On Camera: Modesto Gas Station Customer Violently Attacked And Robbed
The same group of suspects is accused of assaulting and robbing two men on Maze Boulevard in Modesto on the day after Christmas. The victims in that incident have been released from the hospital.
Police ended up catching and arresting four males last week for the crimes. Police say Soben Nun, 22, Matthew Phommasinh, 22, a 17-year-old juvenile, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested.