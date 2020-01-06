VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly tried to kidnap a seven-year-old boy at knifepoint Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. when, police say, the child was walking on the parking lot path to Meadowlands Park to his guardian’s car after school. The stranger reportedly approached him, holding a folding knife to his face and demanding he go to another location.
The boy ran to his guardian’s car where they called 911. The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a goatee, wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans.
Police were unable to find the suspect and said they will increase their patrols in the area, keeping an eye out for anyone matching that description.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lisa Sampson at (707) 469-4851.