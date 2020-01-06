



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – West Sacramento residents are reeling from news of a girl gunned down on a popular walking trail just feet from homes and River City High School.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, police announced charges against the suspects — two 16-year-old males and one 16-year-old female — and believe it was over a marijuana transaction.

The shooting happened along Clarksburg Trail just behind River City High School on Saturday night around 7:30 p.m., say police. Witnesses report seeing suspects running from the scene.

Brian Steiger lives nearby and was at home when he heard the sound of gunfire.

“I was doing some chores around the house and heard what we think was about five shots quickly close together,” he said.

Officers determined that three people were behind the shooting. Suspect #1 was One was arrested in Elk Grove and faces charges of conspiracy, robbery, and homicide.

Wesley Koch watched as police kicked in the front door of a home on Tarzo Way in Elk Grove.

“I looked outside and they had the SWAT van armored up, a canine unit, and about 10 officers with guns drawn,” said Koch.

Suspect #2, a female, is facing the charge of accessory.

Later in the evening following a manhunt, 16-year-old Jacob Oehlcke of West Sacramento turned himself in to West Sacramento police. He faces charges of conspiracy, robbery, and homicide.

The department has not released the names of the other two suspects.

For West Sacramento residents like Steiger, the trail will no longer be considered a safe place where he and his family can enjoy nature without the fear of danger.

“We completely avoided it today,” said Steiger, “and probably always will.

The Washington Unified School District announced Sunday morning that neither the victim nor the suspects were enrolled at River City High School or any other school in the district.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.