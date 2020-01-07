Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested on Sunday after his nine-year-old cousin was found playing with a handgun along with two toddlers.
Police say the nine-year-old found the gun in a backpack belonging to his cousin, 21-year-old Nyzai Porter, at his home on Mesrob Court. No one was injured in the incident and the gun was unloaded.
A parent of at least one of the toddlers reportedly found the children in a bedroom as the nine-year-old held the gun. Police say the toddlers are both girls, ages two and three.
The gun was not registered, and Porter reportedly told officers he received it from a friend. He was arrested on suspicion of three counts of child endangerment and illegal storage of a firearm.