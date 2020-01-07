  • CBS13On Air

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities say a wanted arson suspect was arrested after a chase that lasted from West Sacramento to Lincoln early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident started on eastbound Highway 50, West Sacramento police say. It then lasted about 40 minutes, going from Business 80 to Highway 65.

Officers say the chase ended on the Lincoln Boulevard overpass when the driver crashed.

No one was hurt and the suspect was taken into custody.

West Sacramento police say the suspect was wanted in connection to garbage cans being lit on fire near gas pumps. Two were lit on fire on Tuesday, police say, while two others were lit on Monday.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this point, but police say he is a man in his 30s.

