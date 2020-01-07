  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A jackknifed big rig that spilled its load has caused a major traffic backup on southbound Highway 99 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just south of the 12th Avenue exit.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up spilling produce all over the freeway.

All lanes except for the fast lane are blocked for the moment, California Highway Patrol says.

Expect traffic for the time being. Drivers should consider using alternate routes for their commute home, as it is unclear when the road will be clear.

