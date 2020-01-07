SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The military contractor who was killed last month in Iraq — an attack that set off the latest round of violence between the U.S. and Iran — was from the Sacramento area.
His name was Nawres Hamid, a linguist who worked for the firm Valiant Integrated. Hamid leaves behind a wife and two children.
Sacramento-area congresswoman Doris Matsui released a statement about Hamid on Tuesday. She wrote, “Our hearts collectively break for Nawres Hamid and his family during this challenging time. Our U.S. military has relied on the expertise and professionalism of linguists in almost every mission around the globe, especially in Iraq. Nawres served and sacrificed for our nation, and we all owe him a debt of gratitude. My thoughts and prayers are with Nawres’ widow and children at this time.”
Valiant Integrated, the company Hamid worked for, released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nawres Hamid. Mr. Hamid was a consummate professional and highly committed member of the Valiant team who was cherished and valued by his colleagues. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family. In deference to his loved ones, we will offer no further comment at this time.”
