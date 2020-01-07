SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers should slow down and leave extra space as dense fog fills the Central Valley on Tuesday morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys through the morning commute hours, until 10 a.m.
Areas of dense fog are forming in the southern Sacramento Valley & northern San Joaquin Valley this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am. Slow down while driving & be prepared for sudden reduction in visibility. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hZ58mDOna4
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 7, 2020
Parts of the valley are expected to see visibility drop to less than 1/4 of a mile.
Authorities would like to remind drivers to slow down while driving in fog and leave extra space between you and other cars. Drivers should never turn on their high-beam lights in fog.
Dense fog advisory has been issued for the Sacramento Valley until 10AM. This was one of the worst days for me driving in from Vacaville — difficult to see the exit in front of you. Drive safe! @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/fiEcQ5aqbW
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) January 7, 2020
Wet weather is expected to arrive later Tuesday night, NWS Sacramento says.