SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers should slow down and leave extra space as dense fog fills the Central Valley on Tuesday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys through the morning commute hours, until 10 a.m.

Parts of the valley are expected to see visibility drop to less than 1/4 of a mile.

Authorities would like to remind drivers to slow down while driving in fog and leave extra space between you and other cars. Drivers should never turn on their high-beam lights in fog.

Wet weather is expected to arrive later Tuesday night, NWS Sacramento says.

 

