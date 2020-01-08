AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Murder suspect Sean Purdy, 20, shuffled into an Amador County courtroom on Wednesday unshaven and seemingly un-rattled, answering the judge in a quiet, matter-of-fact tone.
Purdy did not enter a plea to the murder charged that has shocked his family and friends. He is accused of killing his father, 52-year-old Lance Purdy of Pine Grove.
In arrest documents obtained by CBS13, investigators claim Sean Purdy had a plan to “fool” detectives into thinking his father’s death was a suicide. He reportedly even wrote a final note, pretending to be his dad, referencing himself. It read in part, “I have had suicidal thoughts due to Sean’s recent failures and lack of love.”
The “failures” aspect of that story was also outlined in court documents. Detectives say a recent DUI arrest, ongoing substance abuse problems, and allegations that Sean “emptied out” the family’s joint bank account prompted Lance to confront his son on New Year’s Day.
The confrontation did not end well. Inside their Amador County home, officers say they found puddles of blood. Outside, they reportedly found more blood and a Wal-Mart receipt in the trash for “a machete, saw, shovel, lighters, and camping fuel.”
Even before an alleged confession by Sean Purdy, investigators concluded: “It is highly probable that Sean murdered Lance and disposed of his body at an unknown location.”
Court documents also reveal investigators reportedly found burned clothing and a bloody trail where the body was allegedly dragged.
Lance’s body was found last Saturday in Amador County, two days after Sean was arrested in Nevada.
Now, a son has come home to face the outcome of this twisted tale.