SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you have any gas-powered gardening tools, you may be forced to give them up soon.

California is considering a statewide ban on the equipment.

At least 60 cities in California have some kind of ban on gas-powered garden tools, but now state regulators are concerned about the impacts these tools could be having on the environment.

According to the California Air Resources Board, running a gas-powered lawnmower for an hour will produce the same amount of air pollution as a Toyota Camry driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

