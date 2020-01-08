SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man in connection to the north Sacramento shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt late Sunday night.
The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Crandall Avenue, near Marysville and Arcade boulevards. Officers who responded to the scene found one woman and two men with gunshot wounds.
Police say the woman was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
Both of the men hurt in the shooting are expected to survive their injuries.
Wednesday, Sacramento police announced that 36-year-old Tristan Cook had been arrested in connection to the case. Cook is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, police say.
Detectives say there are no other suspected wanted. They also noted that they don’t believe it was a random shooting.
The name of the woman killed has not been released at this point.