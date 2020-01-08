



Visiting Tam O’Shanter, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Stockton neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bubble tea spot to a traditional America restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tam O’Shanter, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. El Frutal

Photo: dale n./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot El Frutal, which offers ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts. Located at 1101 E. March Lane, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you’ll find tacos, burritos, quesadillas, flautas, tortas, nachos and more. For dessert, there’s milkshakes, smoothies, churros, chocolate bananas, crepes and banana splits.

2. Bambu

Next up is BAMBU, a spot to score coffee, tea, juices,smoothies and bubble tea, situated at 1304 E. Hammer Lane With four stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The eatery offers a variety of milk teas in flavors like honeydew, red bean, coffee and taro. Smoothies and juices are also available, as well as juices and coffees.

3. Westlane Restaurant & Bar

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

Bar and traditional American spot Westlane Restaurant & Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6111 N. W Lane, four stars out of 13 reviews.

Here, you’ll find ribeye, stir fry, fish and chips, burgers, chicken wings, potstickers, street tacos and more on the menu.

