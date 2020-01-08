MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives are hoping surveillance video helps crack an April 2019 murder case in Modesto.
Robbie Hull Jr., 20, was killed in a shooting on Lita Court back on April 14, 2019. Two other people were also hurt in the shooting.
Officers said it appeared the shooting stemmed from an argument. Detectives say they believe the suspects responsible for the shooting have gang ties, but Hull did not.
On Wednesday, Modesto police detectives released surveillance video of the suspects. Detectives say they have already found the vehicle used in by the suspects in the incident, but they are still looking for the driver and passengers.
Witnesses reportedly saw five people in the vehicle, detectives say.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Modesto police at (209) 572-9826.